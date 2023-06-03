No worries, Davenport Assumption's defense took care of business on Saturday, keying a 13-0 shutout of Iowa City West in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 3.
In recent action on May 22, Davenport Assumption faced off against Epworth Western Dubuque.
