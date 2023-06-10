No runs allowed and no problems permitted for Davenport Assumption as it controlled Wapello's offense 11-0 in a sterling pitching showcase in Iowa high school softball on June 10.

In recent action on June 4, Wapello faced off against Goose Lake Northeast and Davenport Assumption took on Iowa City on June 3 at Davenport Assumption High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.