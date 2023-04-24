East Moline United Township edged Aledo Mercer County 7-6 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in Illinois high school softball action on April 24.
In recent action on April 19, Aledo Mercer County faced off against Sherrard and East Moline United Township took on Rock Island Alleman on April 19 at Rock Island Alleman High School.
