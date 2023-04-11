East Moline United Township grabbed a 7-3 victory at the expense of Rock Island in Illinois high school softball on April 11.
In recent action on April 5, Rock Island faced off against Rock Island Alleman and East Moline United Township took on Sterling on April 6 at East Moline United Township High School.
