Geneseo showed no mercy to East Moline United Township, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 11-6 victory during this Illinois softball game.
In recent action on March 28, East Moline United Township faced off against Rock Island Alleman and Geneseo took on Rock Island Alleman on March 30 at Rock Island Alleman High School.
