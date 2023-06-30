Letts Louisa-Muscatine rains down on Davenport North 5-1

Letts Louisa-Muscatine turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 5-1 win over Davenport North on June 30 in Iowa softball.

Waukee Northwest dances around deficit to trip Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 9-4

It didn't look good early, but Waukee Northwest wasn't painting a portrait, just a victory, which it earned with this 9-4 decision over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley on Friday in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

West Des Moines Valley tops Bettendorf 4-1

West Des Moines Valley pushed past Bettendorf for a 4-1 win in Iowa high school softball action on June 30.

Williamsburg proves to be too much for Muscatine 5-1

No quarter was granted as Williamsburg blunted Muscatine's plans 5-1 at Williamsburg High on June 30 in Iowa softball action.

