Ministry of defense: Davenport Assumption blanks Monona MFL MarMac 10-0

Davenport Assumption's defense kept Monona MFL MarMac under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 10-0 decision in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

In recent action on June 10, Davenport Assumption faced off against Wapello.

Davenport Assumption tames Waukon's offense 10-0

Defense dominated as Davenport Assumption pitched a 10-0 shutout of Waukon in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

Recently on June 10, Davenport Assumption squared off with Wapello in a softball game.

Dubuque Senior dominates Davenport North 8-2

Dubuque Senior's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Davenport North 8-2 in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 16.

In recent action on June 9, Davenport North faced off against Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk.

Dubuque Senior blanks Davenport North 10-0

Dubuque Senior's impenetrable defense prompted a 10-0 blanking of Davenport North on June 16 in Iowa softball action.

In recent action on June 9, Davenport North faced off against Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk.

Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk exhales after close call with Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 4-3

Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk posted a narrow 4-3 win over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley on June 16 in Iowa softball.

Flexing muscle: Urbandale tightens grip on Bettendorf 8-2

Urbandale earned its community's accolades after an 8-2 win over Bettendorf for an Iowa high school softball victory on June 16.

Recently on June 9, Bettendorf squared off with Troy Mills North Linn in a softball game.

Williamsburg flexes defensive muscle to keep Muscatine off the scoreboard 4-0

Williamsburg's defense was a brick wall that stopped Muscatine cold, resulting in a 4-0 victory during this Iowa softball game.

In recent action on June 10, Williamsburg faced off against Davenport Assumption and Muscatine took on Williamsburg on June 9 at Muscatine High School.

Wilton flexes stout defense to thwart Wyoming Midland 15-0

No worries, Wilton's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 15-0 shutout of Wyoming Midland in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 16.

Recently on June 7, Wilton squared off with West Liberty in a softball game.

