Sweating it out: Camanche edges Wilton 3-2

Camanche edged Wilton 3-2 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

In recent action on June 7, Wilton faced off against West Liberty and Camanche took on Cascade on June 13 at Camanche High School.

Davenport North's convoy passes Durant 8-4

Davenport North collected a solid win over Durant in an 8-4 verdict in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 17.

Recently on June 9, Davenport North squared off with Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk in a softball game.

Davenport North snatches victory over Durant 4-2

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Davenport North did just enough to beat Durant 4-2 on June 17 in Iowa softball action.

In recent action on June 9, Davenport North faced off against Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk.

Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk posts win at Bettendorf's expense 6-3

Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk called "game" in the waning moments of a 6-3 defeat of Bettendorf in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 17.

In recent action on June 9, Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk faced off against Davenport Central and Bettendorf took on Troy Mills North Linn on June 9 at Troy Mills North Linn High School.

Bettendorf loses steam in OT, falls to Waukee Northwest 4-2

This thrilling encounter reached extra innings before Waukee Northwest could edge Bettendorf 4-2 in Iowa high school softball action on June 17.

In recent action on June 9, Bettendorf faced off against Troy Mills North Linn.

Shaken, not stirred, Wilton cracks Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant 10-1

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Wilton's performance in a 10-1 destruction of Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant during this Iowa softball game.

In recent action on June 7, Wilton faced off against West Liberty.

