Camanche outduels Clinton in competitive clash 10-7

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Camanche will take its 10-7 victory over Clinton during this Iowa softball game.

In recent action on June 17, Camanche faced off against Wilton and Clinton took on Davenport North on June 8 at Clinton High School.

Abracadabra: Davenport North makes Fort Madison's offense disappear 4-0

No runs allowed and no problems permitted for Davenport North as it controlled Fort Madison's offense 4-0 in a sterling pitching showcase for an Iowa high school softball victory on June 21.

Recently on June 17, Davenport North squared off with Durant in a softball game.

Fort Madison blanks Davenport North 3-0

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Wednesday when Fort Madison bottled Davenport North 3-0 in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

In recent action on June 17, Davenport North faced off against Durant.

Tough tussle: Maquoketa breaks free from Eldridge North Scott 2-1

Maquoketa survived Eldridge North Scott in a 2-1 win that had a seat-squirming feel on June 21 in Iowa softball.

In recent action on June 13, Maquoketa faced off against Goose Lake Northeast and Eldridge North Scott took on Burlington Notre Dame on June 10 at Eldridge North Scott High School.

Calamus-Wheatland refuses to yield in shutout of Tipton 10-0

A stalwart pitching performance refused to yield as Calamus-Wheatland shutout Tipton 10-0 for an Iowa high school softball victory on June 21.

In recent action on June 12, Tipton faced off against West Liberty and Calamus-Wheatland took on Arlington Starmont on June 6 at Calamus-Wheatland High School.

Over and out: Calamus-Wheatland punches through Tipton 12-2

It was a tough night for Tipton which was overmatched by Calamus-Wheatland in this 12-2 verdict.

In recent action on June 12, Tipton faced off against West Liberty and Calamus-Wheatland took on Arlington Starmont on June 6 at Calamus-Wheatland High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.