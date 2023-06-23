Defensive dominance: Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson stymies Davenport West 2-0
A suffocating defense helped Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson handle Davenport West 2-0 in an Iowa high school softball matchup.
In recent action on June 9, Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson faced off against Davenport Central and Davenport West took on West Burlington on June 10 at West Burlington High School.
No mercy: Davenport Assumption shuts down Lisbon in defensive masterpiece 7-0
Davenport Assumption's impenetrable defense prompted a 7-0 blanking of Lisbon during this Iowa softball game.
In recent action on June 16, Davenport Assumption faced off against Waukon.
Blank check: Davenport Assumption writes off Bondurant-Farrar with nothing but zeroes 4-0
Davenport Assumption's defense throttled Bondurant-Farrar, resulting in a 4-0 shutout on June 23 in Iowa softball.
Recently on June 16, Davenport Assumption squared off with Waukon in a softball game.
