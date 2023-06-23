Defensive dominance: Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson stymies Davenport West 2-0

A suffocating defense helped Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson handle Davenport West 2-0 in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

No mercy: Davenport Assumption shuts down Lisbon in defensive masterpiece 7-0

Davenport Assumption's impenetrable defense prompted a 7-0 blanking of Lisbon during this Iowa softball game.

In recent action on June 16, Davenport Assumption faced off against Waukon.

Blank check: Davenport Assumption writes off Bondurant-Farrar with nothing but zeroes 4-0

Davenport Assumption's defense throttled Bondurant-Farrar, resulting in a 4-0 shutout on June 23 in Iowa softball.

