Off and running: Davenport North's quick trick is no treat for West Burlington/Notre Dame Co-Op 11-2

Davenport North controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 11-2 victory over West Burlington/Notre Dame Co-Op in Iowa high school softball action on June 27.

In recent action on June 21, Davenport North faced off against Fort Madison.

Absolutely nothing: Goose Lake Northeast drops a goose egg on Camanche 10-0

Defense dominated as Goose Lake Northeast pitched a 10-0 shutout of Camanche during this Iowa softball game.

In recent action on June 22, Camanche faced off against Maquoketa and Goose Lake Northeast took on Maquoketa on June 13 at Goose Lake Northeast High School.

Wilton earns narrow win over Central DeWitt 6-5

Wilton swapped jabs before dispatching Central DeWitt 6-5 in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 27.

In recent action on June 20, Wilton faced off against Sigourney.

