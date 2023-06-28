Goose Lake Northeast dominates early, rolls past Clinton 12-1

Goose Lake Northeast zipped to a quick start to key a 12-1 win over Clinton on June 28 in Iowa softball.

In recent action on June 21, Clinton faced off against Camanche and Goose Lake Northeast took on Maquoketa on June 13 at Goose Lake Northeast High School.

Iowa City Regina exerts defensive dominance to doom Tipton 13-0

Iowa City Regina's defense throttled Tipton, resulting in a 13-0 shutout in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 28.

In recent action on June 21, Tipton faced off against Calamus-Wheatland.

Calamus-Wheatland blanks Winthrop East Buchanan in shutout performance 10-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Calamus-Wheatland's 10-0 blanking of Winthrop East Buchanan in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

Recently on June 21, Calamus-Wheatland squared off with Tipton in a softball game.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.