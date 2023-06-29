Storm warning: Bettendorf Pleasant Valley unleashes full fury on Davenport West 14-1
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley built a comfortable third-inning advantage in a 14-1 win over Davenport West on June 29 in Iowa softball action.
In recent action on June 23, Davenport West faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk on June 16 at Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk High School.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley refuses to yield in shutout of Leon Central Decatur 5-0
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's defense throttled Leon Central Decatur, resulting in a 5-0 shutout during this Iowa softball game.
In recent action on June 16, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk.
Destination, victory: Wilton's fast burst dooms West Branch 11-2
Wilton controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 11-2 victory over West Branch in Iowa high school softball on June 29.
Recently on June 20, Wilton squared off with Sigourney in a softball game.
