Port Byron Riverdale's defense was a brick wall that stopped Sterling cold, resulting in a 3-0 victory in Illinois high school softball action on May 8.
In recent action on May 2, Sterling faced off against East Moline United Township and Port Byron Riverdale took on Spring Valley Hall on May 2 at Spring Valley Hall High School.
