Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Wednesday when Rock Island bottled Rock Island Alleman 3-0 in an Illinois high school softball matchup on April 5.

In recent action on March 30, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Geneseo and Rock Island took on Moline on March 30 at Rock Island High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.