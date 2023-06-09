Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Davenport Central for a 10-2 victory in Iowa high school softball action on June 9.
In recent action on June 3, Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Davenport Central took on Davenport North on May 30 at Davenport North High School.
