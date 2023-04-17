Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Monday when Taylor Ridge Rockridge bottled Geneseo 10-0 on April 17 in Illinois softball action.

In recent action on April 13, Geneseo faced off against Rock Island and Taylor Ridge Rockridge took on Port Byron Riverdale on April 13 at Port Byron Riverdale High School.

