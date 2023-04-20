An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Port Byron Riverdale turned out the lights on Orion 13-3 on April 20 in Illinois softball action.

In recent action on April 13, Orion faced off against Sherrard and Port Byron Riverdale took on Taylor Ridge Rockridge on April 13 at Port Byron Riverdale High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.