Dominating defense was the calling card of Port Byron Riverdale as it shut out Spring Valley Hall 19-0 in Illinois high school softball action on May 2.

In recent action on April 26, Spring Valley Hall faced off against Orion and Port Byron Riverdale took on Princeton on April 28 at Princeton High School.

