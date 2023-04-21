East Moline United Township's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Maple Park Kaneland 8-3 in Illinois high school softball on April 21.
In recent action on April 14, East Moline United Township faced off against Rock Falls.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.