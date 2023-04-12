Playing with a winning hand, Aledo Mercer County trumped Rock Island Alleman 5-2 in an Illinois high school softball matchup on April 12.
In recent action on April 5, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Rock Island and Aledo Mercer County took on Princeville on April 8 at Princeville High School.
