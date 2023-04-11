It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Sherrard's 19-0 blanking of Orion in an Illinois high school softball matchup on April 11.

In recent action on March 28, Orion faced off against Knoxville and Sherrard took on Taylor Ridge Rockridge on April 6 at Sherrard High School.

