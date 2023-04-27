Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Taylor Ridge Rockridge did exactly that with a 12-1 win against Monmouth-Roseville at Monmouth-Roseville High on April 27 in Illinois softball action.

In recent action on April 17, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against Geneseo.

