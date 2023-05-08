Sherrard left no doubt on Monday, controlling Monmouth-Roseville from start to finish for an 18-3 victory at Monmouth-Roseville High on May 8 in Illinois softball action.

In recent action on May 1, Monmouth-Roseville faced off against Orion and Sherrard took on East Moline United Township on May 1 at Sherrard High School.

