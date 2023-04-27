Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Sherrard chalked up in tripping Port Byron Riverdale 4-2 in an Illinois high school softball matchup on April 27.

In recent action on April 20, Port Byron Riverdale faced off against Orion and Sherrard took on Aledo Mercer County on April 19 at Aledo Mercer County High School.

