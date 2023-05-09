A vice-like defensive effort helped Sterling squeeze Rock Island Alleman 15-0 in a shutout performance for an Illinois high school softball victory on May 9.
In recent action on May 5, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Moline and Sterling took on East Moline United Township on May 2 at Sterling High School.
