Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Monmouth-Roseville as it was blanked 11-0 by Taylor Ridge Rockridge on April 24 in Illinois softball action.

In recent action on April 17, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against Geneseo.

