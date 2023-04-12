It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Taylor Ridge Rockridge wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 6-5 over Sterling in Illinois high school softball on April 12.
In recent action on April 6, Sterling faced off against East Moline United Township and Taylor Ridge Rockridge took on Sherrard on April 6 at Sherrard High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.