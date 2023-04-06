Taylor Ridge Rockridge gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Sherrard 11-6 in an Illinois high school softball matchup.
In recent action on March 30, Sherrard faced off against Morrison and Taylor Ridge Rockridge took on Orion on March 27 at Orion High School.
