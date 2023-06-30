It didn't look good early, but Waukee Northwest wasn't painting a portrait, just a victory, which it earned with this 9-4 decision over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley on Friday in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

In recent action on June 17, Waukee Northwest faced off against Bettendorf and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk on June 16 at Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk High School.

