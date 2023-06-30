West Des Moines Valley pushed past Bettendorf for a 4-1 win in Iowa high school softball action on June 30.
In recent action on June 26, Bettendorf faced off against Davenport Central.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.