No quarter was granted as Williamsburg blunted Muscatine's plans 5-1 at Williamsburg High on June 30 in Iowa softball action.

In recent action on June 16, Williamsburg faced off against Muscatine and Williamsburg took on Muscatine on June 16 at Williamsburg High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.