Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Taylor Ridge Rockridge broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 11-1 explosion on Port Byron Riverdale in an Illinois high school softball matchup.

In recent action on April 6, Port Byron Riverdale faced off against Morrison and Taylor Ridge Rockridge took on Sherrard on April 6 at Sherrard High School.

