CAMANCHE, Iowa — Just beyond the outfield fence at the Camanche softball diamond, vehicles are lined up along the grass. Fans are sitting in the back of pickup trucks or in lawn chairs to watch the game.
They also are in an optimal position for a souvenir.
Camanche has provided spectators plenty of opportunities to snag a home run ball the past two seasons.
After blasting a state-best 49 long balls last summer, the Indians have smashed 42 homers in 21 games this year, double of any other team in Iowa.
“Home runs are kind of expected for us,” senior catcher Madi Parson said. “If we don’t hit a home run, we’re probably not hitting very well or doing something wrong.”
Camanche (20-1) has seven girls in its lineup who have gone deep.
Junior Tarah Wehde leads the state with 13 home runs. Going into Saturday, the Indians had four other girls ranked among the state's top 12 with Parson (8 HRs), Abby Stock (7), Abby Beal (6) and Lauren Snyder (6).
“We don’t walk up there looking to hit the home run,” Camanche coach Kevin Roling said. “Home runs happen. And when they happen, we get excited.”
The 2017 Cedar Rapids Jefferson squad is Iowa’s most prolific slugging team of all-time with 67 home runs. With half of the season remaining, the Indians are on pace to eclipse that.
Camanche has homered in 19 of its 21 games. The two exceptions were a 4-0 loss to 12th-ranked Anamosa last Monday and an 11-1 win over Davenport Central in Game 2 on Wednesday.
“(The home run) has definitely saved us in some games in the past, even this year,” Stock said. “Now that we have more people starting to hit them, it really makes our lineup dangerous.”
Beal and Snyder are just freshmen. As is Jamie Robertson, who has hit one.
It is 180 feet to the fence in left and right field at Camanche. It is 210 in center.
For those thinking that Camanche has racked up gaudy home run totals because of those dimensions, particularly down the line, 27 of its 42 home runs have come elsewhere this season.
The players attribute it to offseason work with their personal hitting instructors.
“I definitely think it is more technique,” Parson said. “As long as you have the right bat tilt and right technique with your swing, the ball is going to go.”
Before taking over at Camanche three years ago, Roling was an umpire and saw the talent that was coming up through the program.
“I watched these kids play and said I’ve never seen athletes like that before,” Roling said. “When this job came open, I knew I had to go after it because these kids are just talented.
“I’d like to take credit for it, but they’ve got a lot of people working with them outside the program and they’re doing the right things with them. Plus, they’re just pure athletes.”
The girls feed off each other’s success.
Camanche has had multiple home runs in a game 13 times. It went deep four times against Wilton and East Marshall, teams ranked among the top 10 in Class 2A.
“When one person hits one, everyone relaxes at the plate,” Parson said. “When you feel good, you hit good.”
While the home run is a significant part of the Indians’ offensive attack, they possess much more.
Camanche also paces 3A in runs (198) and hits (230) along with ranking among the top four in average (.397), walks (75) and doubles (37).
“Our bunting and slapping has improved a lot,” Stock said. “Every aspect of our offense is better.”
Roling, in fact, had Wehde — who has 30 home runs in the past two seasons — bunt twice in games last week.
It caught her teammates by surprise. After a successful bunt against Davenport Central, a chant broke out of the dugout: “Tarah Wehde, bunt. Tarah Wehde, what?”
“When I have some games where I might struggle, it is good to put those bunts down,” she said. “I think it catches people by surprise sometimes.”
Parson and Stock will play softball in the American Rivers Conference next season at Coe and Loras, respectively. Wehde is attracting Division I attention.
Roling led a Central DeWitt team to fifth place at the state tournament in 2005. Asked if this was the best squad he’s coached, he hesitated and replied, “It’d be a hell of a ballgame.
“This is the best hitting team I’ve ever had," he said. "I can guarantee you that. We've got horses and we've got to ride them."
Camanche believes the combination of its potent offense, an improved defense and the pitching of Stock and Wehde can lead to an extended postseason run.
The school has never qualified for the state softball tournament. They’ve had close calls recently in basketball (regional final in 2018) and volleyball (regional final in 2018).
“There is a ton of motivation,” Parson said. “For most of us, we play volleyball, basketball and softball. We want to be done coming up short.”
It won’t be easy.
The eastern side of the state is stacked in 3A. In the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union rankings, there are five schools in the area ahead of the 11th-ranked Indians — No. 1 Assumption, No. 3 Louisa-Muscatine, No. 5 Solon, No. 6 West Liberty and No. 9 Mount Vernon.
Regional pairings won't be released until the final week of June, but in all likelihood, Camanche would need to get through one of those teams to reach the Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge in late July.
“We’ve taken a huge step since last year, and these girls are definitely interested in being the first (Camanche) team to make it to state,” Roling said. “The worst part is just how many good teams there are in 3A in this area.
“A year we should be walking into the state tournament, you’ve got five or six other schools that are really, really good. There is going to be some good teams staying home.”
The Indians should have a handle on where they stand soon. They play 2A second-ranked Durant, Assumption and West Liberty in the next two weeks. State-ranked Iowa City Regina looms before the postseason.
“We’re ready for those kinds of challenges,” Stock said. “We were playing some pretty easy teams early on in the season, so that loss to Anamosa really helped us figure out what we need to do.”
Regardless, with a lineup that has the capability to alter the game with one swing, there is no relief for an opposing pitcher.
“I would hate to be the person pitching against this lineup, especially how we’ll come at you with the long ball and play the short game,” Roling said. “There are no easy outs in our lineup.”
And a slew of home runs.