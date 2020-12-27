Golden Eagles softball remembers, honors former coach Bewley

ALEDO — For Morgan Weeks, this holiday season has been a time to cope with a vast absence in her life.

Nearly three months after the passing of her softball mentor, former Aledo and Mercer County head coach Daryl Bewley, the 2013 Mercer County High School graduate and current MerCo coach still feels that loss acutely.

"Absolutely," said Weeks, who played nearly her entire prep career under Bewley.

Upon graduation from Augustana College she was named the Golden Eagles' head softball coach in the summer of 2017 to succeed Bewley, under whom she served as an assistant from 2015-17.

"Daryl was a huge role model in my life. He took me under his wing from the first grade all the way up to my coaching years, and he taught me everything about coaching. If I had a question, I knew I could ask Daryl. It's weird that I don't have my mentor in my life anymore."

But before passing away at the age of 76 on Oct. 4, Bewley was able to see just how highly esteemed he was, not only in the eyes of Weeks, but the Mercer County program and community.