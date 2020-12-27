Golden Eagles softball remembers, honors former coach Bewley

ALEDO — For Morgan Weeks, this holiday season has been a time to cope with a vast absence in her life.
Nearly three months after the passing of her softball mentor, former Aledo and Mercer County head coach Daryl Bewley, the 2013 Mercer County High School graduate and current MerCo coach still feels that loss acutely.
"Absolutely," said Weeks, who played nearly her entire prep career under Bewley.
Upon graduation from Augustana College she was named the Golden Eagles' head softball coach in the summer of 2017 to succeed Bewley, under whom she served as an assistant from 2015-17.
"Daryl was a huge role model in my life. He took me under his wing from the first grade all the way up to my coaching years, and he taught me everything about coaching. If I had a question, I knew I could ask Daryl. It's weird that I don't have my mentor in my life anymore."
But before passing away at the age of 76 on Oct. 4, Bewley was able to see just how highly esteemed he was, not only in the eyes of Weeks, but the Mercer County program and community.
This past September, just weeks before his death, Bewley was honored by the Golden Eagles when they named their dugout at Apollo Diamond after him, to recognize his years of service both to Green Dragon and Golden Eagle softball as well as his work instructing local youth in the game's fine points.
"We definitely wanted to make sure Daryl knew how appreciated he was," said Weeks. "I always told him that he needed to write a book about softball, so that others could use the knowledge that he had."
The Golden Eagles hope to officially dedicate the dugout, including the hanging of a sign handmade by MerCo assistant and former United softball coach Hannah Baker, at their home opener, which is tentatively planned for mid-April.
Weeks hopes to use the knowledge she gained first-hand from Bewley to continue to have a positive influence on the athletes in her charge.
"Absolutely I am. I'm going to replay everything he ever told me, keep it in my head and remember it," said Weeks, whose 2019 MerCo squad finished 21-11 to set a single-season program record for wins and reached the Class 2A regional finals. The 2020 softball season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Perhaps by then, the shock of losing such a large figure in her life will have abated. It does not mean that it will be any easier for Weeks to deal with.
"I really never thought he would pass, even after he went into the hospital," she said. "Daryl was so dedicated to softball, I thought that would pull him through. It's a shock that he's not here anymore."