Hall throws gem in rematch as West Liberty advances to regional final

WEST LIBERTY — The West Liberty softball team liked its odds this time around against Grinnell, a team it lost to 12-7 in the third game of the season.

With 25 more games experience and its senior ace, Sailor Hall, in the circle, the Class 3A fourth-ranked Comets grabbed a 4-1 home win on Saturday evening.

Hall had two RBIs and gave up only two hits and one unearned run as West Liberty (22-7) advanced to host Tuesday’s regional final at 7 p.m. against Ballard (14-20), fresh off an 8-0 upset of No. 9 Roland-Story.

Hall improved to 20-3 after earning a complete game win, striking out five Tigers and walking four as she did not allow a hit until the sixth inning. Grinnell’s only run scored on a three-base error that followed a walk in the third inning.

Hall did not start the previous loss against the Tigers, but she had some familiarity with them having appeared for a couple innings in relief.

“We knew a lot about them, but we also knew they knew stuff about us,” she said. “I think we had some type of confidence coming into the game that you don’t always get when you go into postseason games because you usually get paired with people not in your area.”

The Comets struck first when catcher Finley Hall scored on a throwing error in the first inning. Sailor’s two-run double put West Liberty back on top in the bottom of the third. McKinzie Akers scored another Comet run via throwing error in the fourth inning as West Liberty had just six hits in the win.

Hall said her approach was to go batter by batter as the sisterly battery worked through the opposing lineup.

“My sister behind the plate seems to read everyone well and so we kind of just talk about it in between innings,” she said. “We know this girl did this last time, let's try this, try that, and we're kind of moving it around in different corners and trying new things."

Kiley Collins had two singles and scored a run and Sophie Buysse had West Liberty’s other two hits.

Getting an early run across also helped the Comets settle in against Ella Grife, who also pitched a complete game.

“Everyone comes into every postseason game with nerves,” Sailor said. “Being able to get one (early) I think definitely helped people think we can do this.”

West Liberty coach Matt Hoeppner said the team’s biggest advantage in the rematch was having Hall in the circle.

“We were hoping we could kind of do what we did, scrap together some runs, hold them down and just be scrappy and win the game,” he said. “That’s what we strive for, try to hold them down defensively, be scrappy and get the runs where we can. Play small ball if we have to.”

To have an experienced pitcher like Hall who has pitched at state on the team has been vital to its success.

“Just having that leadership, the been-there, done-that. If you look around, we’ve had three brand new outfielders that haven’t played any varsity experience in the outfield, a new first baseman that’s an eighth-grader, and we asked those kids to come in and play huge roles and hopefully carry us to where we want to get to again, and they’ve done that for us.

“(Hall’s) leadership and being really good on the mound all year has kind of helped do that for us.”

Tuesday’s opponent is a wildcard with having no common opponents, but the team will continue to prepare and focus on what it can control.

Playing clean defense will be key.

“Our bats always seem to come around and we all know we can trust our bats at one point another, whether that’s the first or the seventh inning,” Sailor said. “But sometimes I think we get flustered in the field so that’s probably the one thing for us. Focusing 100% on every single ball and fielding it cleanly and making a clean throw.”

Hoeppner says the team just needs to focus on one play at a time and have a short memory if things go wrong.

“When you get to this deep in the postseason at any level, that’s just kind of what you do. You’re ok winning one to nothing, it doesn’t have to be 10-1 or 10-2 or whatever it may be. It’s how do we win 1-0 or 3-2. We’ll take 4-1, we’ll take 4-0.

“We just made the plays when we had to tonight, and that was the biggest thing.”