EDGINGTON — When one softball team scouts another, one of the first things they try to pick up on are the strengths and gaps in the team's batting order.
But when it comes to scouting the Rockridge Rockets and trying to pick and choose who to pitch to or pitch around, the strength of the lineup from top to bottom presents opposing pitchers with quite the quandary.
The 31-6 Rockets sport a .416 batting average and have scored 395 runs. Three of their players are hitting .500 or better with a minimum of 65 at-bats, two more check in at over .400 with another three hitting between .350 and .400.
"Throughout our lineup, from one to nine, there's someone who can make contact and make something happen," said senior pitcher/shortstop and leadoff hitter Amelia Thomas, who leads the club with a .569 average, 17 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 66 runs; her 49 RBIs are second on the squad.
"Everyone is good at seeing the ball well and making adjustments, getting a pitch they can hit hard and getting hits and manufacturing runs. I know I have no doubt in my mind that whoever gets on base, the hitter behind them is going to make something happen."
Junior first baseman Hailee Dehner (.416, 11 doubles, one triple, six homers), whose 52 RBIs lead Rockridge, feels that when one Rocket starts making contact, it becomes contagious. The team's 10-run, sixth-inning outburst in Monday's 11-1 Class 2A Peoria Super-Sectional win over Sterling Newman is proof of that.
"I feel like when a team looks at us, they can never say 'Let's walk them and get to the next one.' Everyone is dangerous," Dehner stated. "When someone clicks, we all do; it's definitely a chain reaction. When everyone clicks, there's no stopping us."
Another player who has come on strong as of late after a slow start due to injuries is senior center fielder Kadey Garrett, who heads into Friday's 2A state tournament semifinals batting .388 with 13 doubles, a triple, three homers, 35 RBIs and 45 runs.
"You always hope to take it to another level, you can always get better," said Garrett. "I definitely think the team has peaked at the right time; both offensively and defensively, we're playing our best ball now, so we're in a good position going into Friday."
Among the other chief contributors to Rockridge's massive offensive output have been four of its youngest starters — the sophomore trio of third baseman/pitcher Olivia Drish, left fielder Lea Kendall and designated player Ella Rursch, and freshman shortstop/pitcher Lexi Hines.
Kendall, who was a solid contributor to the Rockets' 2A state-championship team a year ago, is second on the club with a .553 average and 52 runs, utilizing her speed and slap-hitting style to great effect. Rursch, who had the go-ahead hit in Monday's Elite Eight victory, is batting .508 with five doubles, a home run and 22 RBIs.
Hines is at .441 with 12 doubles, five homers, 33 RBIs and 29 runs, with Drish checking in at .379 with seven doubles, five homers and 32 RBIs; the pair have also combined for 19 pitching victories and 97 strikeouts in addition to their batting prowess.
Also adding to the Rockets' depth is junior right fielder Grace Irwin with a .355 average and 33 runs.
"We talk a lot about not being satisfied with the last at-bat and to keep working, and to celebrate the girl next to you in the lineup," Rockridge coach John Nelson said. "It's a tough lineup. I'm glad I'm on our side of the lineup card."