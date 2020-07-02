Hartman, PV salvage softball split against North Scott

North Scott entered the seventh with five hits. It had five hits in the eight batters sent to the plate in the frame. Taylor Robertson and Sam Lee recorded five hits each over the course of 14 innings.

“We were getting a lot of called strikes and so we told our hitters they had to hit that pitch,” Lancers head coach Holly Hoelting said. “We were lazy the first six innings.”

Hartman made adjustments, and after suffering her third loss of the season, responded with her fifth win.

“She was more in control than our hitters were, and whoever is going to be in control is going to win that at bat,” Hoelting said.

Pitching ruled the first six innings of the opener.

Lindquist limited the Lancers to five hits and only a solo home run by Lee in the third while Drew Lewis countered by allowing her only run on a wild pitch in the sixth and giving up just four hits.

Like the temperatures, the bats heated up in the seventh.

Klingler led off the frame with a base hit and was sent to the bench for courtesy runner Avery Menke. Carly Lundry moved Menke over to second with a sacrifice bunt.