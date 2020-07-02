Hartman, PV salvage softball split against North Scott

ELDRIDGE — Too perfect is what Christin Hartman was trying to be Thursday night.
So Jose Lara went to the circle to calm his starter down in the first inning of Game 2, two batters into the contest.
“Just make your pitches. If it’s wrong, it’s on me,” Pleasant Valley’s head coach said. “She was on cue after that conversation.”
Hartman followed her coach's advice and settled in to allow the Class 5A No. 11 Spartans to salvage a split against Class 4A No. 2 North Scott.
The senior used a variety of pitch locations to stymie and hold off a late rally by the Lancer batters as PV took the nightcap 5-3. North Scott scored three runs off Hartman in the seventh of the opener for a 4-3 come-from-behind win at North Scott High School.
“We were just trying to focus in,” Hartman said. “I just had to reset myself, stay grounded and focus on where I was at.”
A right-hander, Hartman faced little trouble as she mowed down the lineup through the opening three innings, not allowing a baserunner to reach scoring position.
Come the fourth, North Scott attempted to chip away at a 2-0 deficit with an error by PV (9-6, 7-5 MAC) left fielder Addie Menke loading the bases for Kinsey Newman.
“It definitely was easy to get down on myself,” said Menke, who had four hits in the doubleheader. “That one error wasn’t going to define the game.”
Newman hit a grounder to second, and Sophia Lindquist fired home to get the lead runner. Peggy Klingler then threw to first in time to beat Newman for the 4-2-3 double play.
“Any time you have a game-changing situation like that, it gives you momentum,” Lara said.
In the seventh, the Lancers made it interesting as Brooke Kilburg launched a three-run home run to trim a 5-0 lead to 5-3. Sam Lee followed with a single to put the tying run at the plate in Taylor Robertson.
Hartman used a low pitch to induce a groundout, keeping the Spartans alive for a top-4 conference finish.
“She was on fire, hitting every spot like it was the last pitch she was ever going to throw,” Menke said.
It was vastly different from the opener when Hartman entered into the circle with one out in the seventh and PV leading 3-1.
Paige Westlin hit a solo shot to make it a 3-2 contest. Lee roped a single to center that outfielder Emily Wood, allowing Alexys Beadle to score and tie the game.
The Spartans intentionally walked Rachel Anderson to load the bases for freshman Maddy McDermott. On a 2-2 pitch, McDermott hit it past the reach of Wood to walk it off and send the Lancers into euphoria.
North Scott entered the seventh with five hits. It had five hits in the eight batters sent to the plate in the frame. Taylor Robertson and Sam Lee recorded five hits each over the course of 14 innings.
“We were getting a lot of called strikes and so we told our hitters they had to hit that pitch,” Lancers head coach Holly Hoelting said. “We were lazy the first six innings.”
Hartman made adjustments, and after suffering her third loss of the season, responded with her fifth win.
“She was more in control than our hitters were, and whoever is going to be in control is going to win that at bat,” Hoelting said.
Pitching ruled the first six innings of the opener.
Lindquist limited the Lancers to five hits and only a solo home run by Lee in the third while Drew Lewis countered by allowing her only run on a wild pitch in the sixth and giving up just four hits.
Like the temperatures, the bats heated up in the seventh.
Klingler led off the frame with a base hit and was sent to the bench for courtesy runner Avery Menke. Carly Lundry moved Menke over to second with a sacrifice bunt.
Then Addie Menke gave the Spartans their first lead with a towering two-run shot to center. It was her first home run of the season.
PV grabbed a quick 2-0 advantage in the nightcap, with an RBI single from Klingler and a solo shot by Jessi Meyer. It added three more insurance runs in the seventh on four hits.
