Hemm's no-hitter lifts Riverdale to sectional softball title

With Hemm mowing down the Hawks, the Rams didn't need much offense. They got all they needed in the fourth when a pair of runs scored. An insurance run in the sixth all but sealed the deal.

Oregon batters were trying anything they could, too. Three of Hemm's strikeouts came on bunt attempts with two strikes. Thirteen of the 16 whiffs came swinging.

“Her stuff is so filthy,” said Oregon coach Nate Rogers. “I don't think we've ever seen a pitcher that good — especially not this year and we've played a lot of good teams and play in a good conference.”

Hemm strikeouts recorded the first 10 Hawks out. Four of the other five outs were bunts handled cleanly by the Rams defense.

“When we finally got a ball in play, it was like 'Oh, my gosh we finally got a ball in play,'” said Rogers.

And seeing those handled cleanly was a joy for Riverdale coach Randy Creen.

“Earlier in the season, that was probably one of our weaknesses,” said Creen of the defense against bunts. “But we kept working on it and working on it and you seen the results tonight.”