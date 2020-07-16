High-energy Assumption romps in regional opener

It showed on the bases as the Knights hustled their way to a number of infield singles and extra bases on throws. The pressure and aggressiveness also likely played into three Columbus (2-8) errors.

While his team was dominant, Assumption coach Ron Ferrill ironically wished it wasn't such a fast game.

“We planned on getting some other girls in the game, but it ended a little too soon,” he said. “I think we hit on all cylinders early. The girls definitely did a good job getting ready to play tonight. That’s the biggest thing for us, just being ready at first pitch.

“I don’t know that we’ve been beat yet this year on a day we really came ready at first pitch.”

Wohlers hustling all the way home was a fitting way to wrap up the win as she also took advantage of Columbus’ shallow outfield positioning.

“It has been a long time since I’ve had an inside-the-park home run,” she said. “All I kept seeing was coach Ferrill waving me home; so I was like, gotta get there, gotta get there, gotta do it for the team.”

Columbus had just three baserunners against Maro in her first postseason start.