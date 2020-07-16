High-energy Assumption romps in regional opener

From the moment it began its pregame song and dance before Thursday’s Class 3A regional opener at the St. Vincent Complex, the Assumption softball team had the energy cranked up.
The fired-up, second-ranked Knights sustained a high-octane energy level all the way to a 12-0 win over visiting Columbus in three innings in a game which was pushed back a day after Wednesday’s rainout.
The Knights (17-5) will face Mid-Prairie in Friday's regional semifinal.
It was a nearly flawless performance — in a game that took just under 45 minutes — from 3A’s three-time defending state champions as freshman starting pitcher Leah Maro struck out five and did not allow a hit.
The game ended with one out in the third after junior Anna Wohlers hit a three-run inside-the-park home run, activating the 12-run mercy rule.
“I knew coming into this game, we had to have a lot of energy, and we brought it,” said Wohlers, the No. 3 hitter. “It was a quick game, fast game; I think everyone did a good job as far as getting the bat to the ball quick and early, getting runs early and taking it to them.”
It began with the pregame routine, which was fueled by even more energy than usual.
“I think that brought some of the energy. We like to sing and dance, I’ll tell you that,” she said. “It brings the energy for us.”
It showed on the bases as the Knights hustled their way to a number of infield singles and extra bases on throws. The pressure and aggressiveness also likely played into three Columbus (2-8) errors.
While his team was dominant, Assumption coach Ron Ferrill ironically wished it wasn't such a fast game.
“We planned on getting some other girls in the game, but it ended a little too soon,” he said. “I think we hit on all cylinders early. The girls definitely did a good job getting ready to play tonight. That’s the biggest thing for us, just being ready at first pitch.
“I don’t know that we’ve been beat yet this year on a day we really came ready at first pitch.”
Wohlers hustling all the way home was a fitting way to wrap up the win as she also took advantage of Columbus’ shallow outfield positioning.
“It has been a long time since I’ve had an inside-the-park home run,” she said. “All I kept seeing was coach Ferrill waving me home; so I was like, gotta get there, gotta get there, gotta do it for the team.”
Columbus had just three baserunners against Maro in her first postseason start.
The Wildcats reached base on an error and two walks (one intentional) to load the bases with two outs in the first before a line drive to first base ended the frame. Maro retired the Wildcats in order over the final two frames.
“It’s good for us; we’re off to a good start,” Maro said. “I know it’s just another game, and I know if I do what I know how to do, my defense has my back.”
Ferrill said Maro was composed and hit her spots overall to open the postseason, but he hoped to get Libby Madden some innings had the game gone longer.
“Our offense decided they wanted to end it a little faster than that,” he said.
Assumption scored five times in the first and seven times in the third, tallying 11 hits and stealing six bases in the win. Seven girls had hits for Assumption.
Gracie Jevyak had three RBIs, including a two-run double, for Assumption. Carlie Cammon was 2-for-2 with a double, two stolen bases and an RBI. Olivia Wardlow was 3-for-3 with three singles and a stolen base.
Ferrill said the primary goal this season for his team, which finished second in the MAC, remains winning a fourth straight state championship.
Wohlers says the Knights are just getting started.
“We had great energy today, but I know we have more,” Wohlers said. “Just keep playing our way.”
