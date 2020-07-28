Hildebrandt sends Northeast into state semis with walk-off hit

“I didn’t get the triple, but I had some good hits and it made me happy,” Hildebrandt said. "It is hard sometimes (without mom), especially after games."

Hildebrandt, a four-year starter, has worked her average up over .400 after the sluggish start to the season.

“Just growing up with her and playing with her since we were little, I believe in her so much,” shortstop Alexis Ehlers said. “I know she probably doesn’t think she’s having the season she wants, but she has come back like crazy. I believe in her 100%.”

Northeast (20-2) showed resolve.

After the Rebels jumped out to a 2-0 lead, Central Springs (17-4) tied the game with a two-run second and scored two more in the third to snatch a 4-2 advantage. The Panthers had four extra-base hits in those frames.

Northeast eighth-grade pitcher Madison Kluever settled in, however, and kept Central Springs in check after that.

“When we got down 4-2, you didn’t see anybody hanging their head,” Eversmeyer said. “It just shows you how resilient they are. They are not afraid of the moment. They’ve been in games like this before and come through.”