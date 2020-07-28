Hildebrandt sends Northeast into state semis with walk-off hit

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Neveah Hildebrandt has dealt with plenty of anguish and frustration in the past nine months.
The teenager lost her mother last October. The COVID-19 pandemic stripped the track star of her junior season on the blue oval. The start of her softball season was less than desirable with only seven hits in her first 26 at-bats.
On Tuesday, however, Hildebrandt experienced a moment of jubilation she and Northeast’s softball program won’t forget.
The all-state outfielder ripped a two-out single into left field in the bottom of the seventh inning to score the winning run for fourth-ranked Northeast in its 5-4 triumph over sixth-ranked Central Springs in a Class 2A state quarterfinal at the Rogers Sports Complex.
“It shows you how tough she is,” Northeast coach Travis Eversmeyer said. “This is a kid who had her world crumble around her and teammates have picked her up. Today, there was nobody better.”
Hildebrandt was on base all four times. She started Northeast’s scoring with a solo home run. She ended it with a single over the shortstop’s head to set off a celebration. It was the program’s first state tournament win.
Before each softball game, Hildebrandt’s father tells her to hit a home run for him and a triple for mom.
“I didn’t get the triple, but I had some good hits and it made me happy,” Hildebrandt said. "It is hard sometimes (without mom), especially after games."
Hildebrandt, a four-year starter, has worked her average up over .400 after the sluggish start to the season.
“Just growing up with her and playing with her since we were little, I believe in her so much,” shortstop Alexis Ehlers said. “I know she probably doesn’t think she’s having the season she wants, but she has come back like crazy. I believe in her 100%.”
Northeast (20-2) showed resolve.
After the Rebels jumped out to a 2-0 lead, Central Springs (17-4) tied the game with a two-run second and scored two more in the third to snatch a 4-2 advantage. The Panthers had four extra-base hits in those frames.
Northeast eighth-grade pitcher Madison Kluever settled in, however, and kept Central Springs in check after that.
“When we got down 4-2, you didn’t see anybody hanging their head,” Eversmeyer said. “It just shows you how resilient they are. They are not afraid of the moment. They’ve been in games like this before and come through.”
Claire Abbott brought in a run with a sacrifice bunt in the third, and Audrey Morris tied it in the fourth on a mammoth home run to left field, her first of the season.
“Usually, I like the first pitch,” Morris said. “I’m very aggressive at the plate and it was right there. As soon as it came off the bat, it was a good feeling. I knew it was gone.”
Kluever wiggled out of trouble in the fifth and seventh innings. Then in the bottom half of the seventh, Kluever popped a one-out double over the right fielder’s head.
Paige Holst followed with a single. After a chaotic sequence of baserunning and Central Springs throws, courtesy runner Elizabeth Chambers was thrown out at the plate. Holst kept running and ended up at third with two outs.
It set the stage for Hildebrandt.
“I went over to coach and said, ‘I’ve got it,’” she said.
On a 1-1 pitch, Hildebrandt delivered to send the Rebels into Wednesday’s 5 p.m. semifinal against top-ranked North Linn.
“Everyone in the dugout was like, ‘I’m about to lose my stomach’ in that seventh inning,” Ehlers said. “There were so many emotions. What was going to happen next? It was crazy.”
Northeast faces a steep challenge in North Linn, which is not only the defending 2A champion, but also undefeated and winner of 30 consecutive games.
But for a team not ranked in the top 10 to start the year, Northeast is guaranteed to bring home a top-four finish.
“It is a really great opportunity to show what we can do as a team,” Hildebrandt said. “Coach has been preaching all week about having quality at-bats. We just have to swing at our pitches.”
