History made: Rockets become first back-to-back unbeaten state champions

PEORIA — Regardless of whether it was undefeated or not, the Rockridge softball team's No. 1 goal this season was to repeat as IHSA Class 2A state champions.

Not only did the Rockets accomplish that feat, but they did so in historic fashion.

With Saturday's thrilling 5-4, 11-inning win over Freeburg in the 2A state title game at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex, Rockridge became the first program to finish with back-to-back undefeated championship seasons.

"This feels absolutely amazing," Rockridge senior left fielder Keaton Frere said. "I feel so blessed that we were able to do this together, and accomplish the goal we set for ourselves at the beginning of the season."

A two-out RBI double by Frere scored courtesy runner Taylor Dieterich with the tie-breaking run in the top of the 11th, and Rocket sophomore pitching ace Kendra Lewis weathered a one-out double by Freeburg's Maddy Schwemmer to record the final two outs.

That put the exclamation point on a 35-0 season for the Rockets, which coupled with last year's 29-0 state-title finish has them taking a 65-game winning streak into next spring.

"All of us knew we just had to wait for our pitches," said Frere, who was hitless in four at-bats prior to her key double. "We were all there for each other, and with each other's support, we were going to make it happen."

Rockridge also becomes just the third Illinois Quad Cities club to successfully defend its state championship. The Rockets join Moline's back-to-back Class AA champions of 1987-88 and Alleman's Class A three-peat teams from 1992-94.

"Telling us we're the first team to finish as back-to-back undefeated state champions, along with myself being the winningest coach in the 2A playoffs and getting the most titles. ... all kinds of history was made today," said Rockridge coach John Nelson, whose three state titles is the most in 2A postseason history.

"It was definitely fun to be a part of."

Prior to Rockridge's breakthrough, the Lady Midgets (33-2) had a pair of golden opportunities to win the game when they loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh and again in the ninth.

In the seventh, a two-out triple by Sam Roulanaitis was followed by back-to-back intentional walks issued to Bailey Stambaugh and Schwemmer. Lewis then got Abby Benedick on an infield fly to end the threat.

In the bottom of the ninth, a third intentional pass loaded the bases with nobody out after a pair of errors resulted in another bases-loaded jam.

Lewis then induced grounders that enabled second baseman Cierra Bush and shortstop Lexi Hines to throw out Freeburg's Nicole Edmiaston and Roulanaitis at the plate before an Emma Otten flyout ended that threat.

"My kids made me look fairly smart today," Nelson said. "It all comes down to them executing. I think loading the bases actually calmed them down; it gave them more options for outs."

"I feel that we pushed through great, pushed through as a team," added Lewis, who overcame an early 4-0 deficit to finish her sophomore campaign at 25-0. Her career mark is now a spotless 42-0.

Early on, though, it looked as if Lewis's perfect career record and Rockridge's winning streak might be consigned to history as a Freeburg club that had won 32 straight came out with guns blazing.

The Lady Midgets went up 1-0 in the first inning on an RBI single by their senior pitching ace, Lizzy Ludwig. The following inning, Freeburg loaded the bases with nobody out, and Lewis nearly got out of that tight spot with back-to-back strikeouts.

However, Lindsey Muskopf broke through with a two-out, two-run single to widen the Midgets' lead to 3-0. Stambaugh then added an RBI single in the bottom of the third, and Rockridge found itself looking at a 4-0 deficit.

"It was so early, we knew we could still come back," said Lewis, who recorded five strikeouts. "There was no ifs, ands our buts about it. As a team, we all recuperated, took a deep breath and moved on from there."

The Rockets' comeback road began in the top of the fourth with a one-out RBI double by Bailah Bognar (2-for-4). Courtesy runner Dieterich then scored on Cierra Bush's subsequent two-bagger, and Rockridge was trailing 4-2 and had new life.

"Down 4-0, we just had to trust in each other to get our bats going," Bognar said. "When we were down, we talked to each other about perseverance, and what we had to do."

"That was definitely a momentum booster," added Bush. "We finally got our energy up, and started getting more hits."

That energy carried into the fifth inning, when the Rockets scored two more runs off Ludwig (18-2) to tie the game at 4-4.

After back-to-back singles by Daytonah Downing and Taylor Sedam opened the inning, Payton Brown bunted them into scoring position. A Lewis fielder's choice scored Downing, and Sedam scored on a Kori Needham groundout.

"We practice those situations for a reason," Downing said. "It's all the little things we do right that get us going."

Ultimately, with history on the line, the Rockets were able to finish the job they started several months ago.

"I personally started crying, and I know Taylor had goosebumps," Bognar said. "To make IHSA history is amazing. We just had to not let up, not give into the pressure, but focus on doing our best and playing Rockridge softball."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0