PEORIA — Saturday's championship showdown at the Illinois Class 2A state softball tournament was a dream matchup for those that follow the game.

Two-time reigning state champion Rockridge was looking to make history against a Beecher club that, like the Rockets, had four previous state championships on its resume.

At it turned out, Rockridge joined a select group by winning its third consecutive state softball title, and did so in convincing fashion. A three-run first inning was the lift-off the Rockets wanted as they bested the Bobcats 7-1.

Finishing a 38-1 season with their 30th consecutive victory, the Rockets also join Alleman (1992-94 in Class A) and Cobden (2008-10 in 1A) as the only teams to win three consecutive state championships.

"This is definitely going to be hard to top," said Rockridge senior center fielder Kori Needham. "If you look at it, all of us seniors have gone through this, and all of us have worked hard to get to this. Our freshman year, we came in excited and ready to go.

"We had the first week of practice, that was about it (before the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic). To come here the following three years and to make history, it's amazing."

After a double play defused a Beecher threat in the top of the first inning, it was Needham striking the early blow in Rockridge's three-run opening frame on a hot late afternoon at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex.

Following a lead-off single by Payton Brown (2-for-3), Needham came up with one out and belted a long shot to the right-center field wall that she was able to turn into a triple for the first run of the state final.

"We knew Beecher would get runners on and score. Everybody scores, that's part of softball," said Needham, who was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs. "It's how you answer. We came back in the bottom of the first and had the right approach, and we answered.

However, the Rockets were not finished against the Bobcats' freshman ace Ava Lorenzatti (21-4) in the opening inning.

Following Needham's triple, sophomore Taylor Dieterich dropped a high fly ball into shallow right-center as Needham scored, and Dieterich used her speed to turn it into a double.

After stealing second base, Dieterich would score on a Cierra Bush sacrifice fly — a ball that did not reach the outfield, but Dieterich was able to catch the Beecher fielders by surprise — to put Rockridge up 3-0.

"I just wanted to put the ball in play," Dieterich said, "As fast as Kori is, I knew she was going to score, no matter what."

Beecher (36-5) had another chance to strike in the top of the third inning. Singles by Makenzie Johnson and Lorenzatti and a walk to Kylie Cook had the bases loaded with just one out.

Once again, Rockridge junior ace Kendra Lewis put out the fire by retiring the next two Bobcat hitters on infield pop-ups to keep it a three-run game.

"Pressure is a privileges here at Rockridge. We really grind it out; all our practices are incomparable to these kind of situations," said Lewis, who scattered six hits and struck out five to finish the season a perfect 25-0.

"That makes you more relaxed and focused, because you've been in these types of situations before."

Eventually, the Bobcats did break through in the top of the fourth as a two-out triple by Johnson (2-for-3) scored Kendall Kasput, who had singled with one out. Along with Johnson, both Kasput and Lorenzatti had two hits for Beecher.

But any momentum the Bobcats hoped to capture was quickly dispelled when the Rockets responded with two runs in their half of the fourth.

After an Estellah Bognar single with two outs kept the inning alive, sophomore right fielder Morgan Hofer belted a two-run double to score Mikaylin Hofer and Bognar for a four-run lead.

"We knew we would get that run back," Morgan Hofer said. "We never settle, and we always pick each other up. I knew she had been pitching inside, then she started pitching to the right. I kept my hands up, got the barrel on the ball and hit it far."

Rockridge added two more runs in the fifth on Needham's RBI double and a run-scoring squeeze bunt by Bush.

For her part, Lewis allowed just two baserunners after Beecher scored in the fourth to shut the door on another golden finish for the Rockets.

While the inevitable question will revolve around Rockridge's bid to become the first team to win four straight state crowns, that is something that can wait for the future.

"We're going to enjoy this moment, and miss our seniors," Lewis said. "We all have our travel ball seasons coming up, and that's going to help us for next year."