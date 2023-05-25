Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

EDGINGTON — It has been a year of records for the Rockridge High School softball team and for Payton Brown in particular.

A key part of the Rockets' IHSA record 73-game winning streak that they established earlier this season, the senior shortstop has written her own chapter in the state's record book.

With two home runs in three postseason wins, Brown has set an IHSA single-season standard with her 26 round-trippers. That broke the old mark of 24 set by Goreville's Taylor Odom in 2012 and matched in '15 by Schaumburg's Elaine Walker.

"It's definitely awesome, but I couldn't have done this without my teammates," said the Illinois State University-bound standout. "I've gotten incredible support from my teammates, my family and friends, even opposing players' parents. Having that kind of support, it makes you feel so comfortable every time you're at the plate."

In addition to her 26 home runs, Brown leads the 34-1 Rockets with a .574 batting average, 70 total hits (including 13 doubles and two triples), 55 RBIs and 69 runs and is third on the team with 10 stolen bases.

As well as the single-season home run record, she has hit 53 career homers and sits tied for fifth on the IHSA's all-time list in that category.

Her efforts helped Rockridge to a sixth straight Three Rivers West Division title and an eighth straight regional championship. Set to face Tremont (18-7) Friday afternoon at 4:30 in the Illinois Class 2A Rockridge sectional finals, the Rockets will take aim at a seventh straight sectional crown.

But her high-octane batting numbers and record-setting power will always take a back seat to the team and its collective goals.

"There's no me with our team," Brown stated. "You can't win a game as an individual. You've got to have nine players at all times."

Geneseo, UT set for regional-title tilts: Rockridge is the lone area squad playing for a sectional championship Friday, as the other local regional winners — Mercer County and Riverdale in 2A, Morrison and Ridgewood in 1A — were eliminated in the semifinal round.

However, a pair of local Western Big 6 Conference clubs will take their swings for regional hardware on Friday afternoon.

In Class 3A, Big 6 champion Geneseo (28-8) goes for its first regional title since 2019 when it faces former NCIC and Northern Illinois Big 12 rival LaSalle-Peru (29-5) at 4 p.m. in the Rock Island Regional finals.

The teams met just over a week ago, with the Lady Cavaliers prevailing 8-7 in eight innings. L-P scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to erase a 7-1 deficit.

"We know we can out-hit them, but they can hit, too, and they came back on us," said Geneseo senior pitcher Tara Bomleny. "We can't let them have a big rally like last time."

In 4A, regional host United Township (21-14) hopes to lift its first regional plaque since 2016 in front of its home fans after scoring an impressive 13-4 semifinal win over rival Moline on Wednesday.

Standing in the Panthers way is Pekin (18-5), a club that rolled past UT 13-1 in six innings in late March.