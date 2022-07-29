Hudnall tabbed as new Rocky softball coach

New faces will flood the Rock Island High School softball team in 2023, but one constant has been decided.

Rock Island announced that Julie Hudnall, who had spent the last eight years as the freshman softball coach, will take over the varsity position. She will replace Chris Allison who led the Rocks to five straight Western Big 6 titles and four straight regional titles to end his tenure in sync with the graduation of his daughter, Bella Allison.

Hudnall has spent 16 years as an elementary physical education teacher in the Rock Island-Milan School District and is also the current varsity girls golf and sophomore girls basketball coach. She has been involved with softball for a majority of her life and will now get a chance to take over the Rocky program.

“I’m super excited,” Hudnall said. “I think the best part is that I’ve had a lot of these kids in the program. There wasn’t a ton of pressure at the freshman level except to just go out and pay softball, I mean, they’re just learning the basics. But you get that relationship aspect which is huge. I think athletes knowing who I am will be huge. We won’t have to start over.”

Nine seniors graduated from a Rocky program that lost 12-11 to East Peoria in the sectional semifinals to end the season at 22-7.

Big 6 MVP Taylor Pannell and fellow first team all-conference members Alexis Carroll, Campbell Kelley and Gabriella Taber will be big losses for the Rocks in 2023, but a few freshman made noise late in the season.

Four freshman were bumped to the varsity roster at the end of the year, and A’rion Lonergan impressed the most with a homer in the regional final. She is one of many that Hudnall will have worked with in the past two seasons that will play a prominent role for the Rocks in the immediate future.

“We’re not going to have to start at ground zero which is nice,” Hudnall said. “Graduating nine seniors is a big blow to the program, but at the same time these kids in the program are still good athletes. They’re going to be able to fill shoes and hopefully continue that success that we’ve had in Rock Island in the past few years.”

The Rocks' biggest hole to fill will be in the circle.

Alexis Carroll is the only returning player who pitched for Rocky last season, and she threw just 13 of Rock Island’s 176.2 total innings. Defensively, the Rocks will have to replace longtime starters in Taber (catcher), Pannell (shortstop) and Bella Allison (center field).

“For us, it’s all going to be about defense and pitching at the start,” Hudnall said. “In softball, those are the big things you can see young players struggle with. You’ll be all right if you can field ground balls and have someone who can pitch, hit spots and make good decisions. That’s how you will compete night in and night out.”

Hudnall says she will take pieces of the foundation Allison set during his time as head coach, but she wants to put her own wrinkle on things.

And while the team may be young, she has big expectations for her girls.

“I think one of the things that people will notice is that my expectations are super high of the kids,” Hudnall said. “And that’s all out of the perspective of pushing them to be better athletes. It’s never from a negative or personal standpoint. I want them to push themselves past their limits of what they think they can do on the field so they can get better.

"We want a program where everyone gives everything they have.”