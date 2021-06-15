IHSA Class 2A state softball tournament at a glance

Where and when: The Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria. Both semifinal games are this afternoon at 12:30, with the third-place game scheduled for 4 p.m. and the championship game at 5. Today's semifinal schedule: Rockridge (27-0) vs. Metropolis Massac County (24-2); Joliet Catholic (22-8) vs. Tolono Unity (25-2).
State histories: This is the ninth state appearance for Rockridge, which has advanced this far three consecutive seasons and four times in the last five seasons, a run that includes a 2A state championship in 2018 and third-place trophies in 2016 and ’19. The Rockets' other state crown came in 2005, when they brought home the Class A championship. Additionally, they have a third-place Class A finish in ’07, the final season before the current four-class system came into effect, as well as quarterfinal-round appearances in 1996, 2004 and 2006. ... By contrast, this is just the second state trip for Massac County and first since reaching the Class A quarterfinals in 1985.
Prior to its rebranding as Joliet Catholic Academy in the 1990-91 school year, Joliet St. Francis reached state three times in the 1980s (’82, ’86, ’88), with its 1988 squad finishing fourth in Class AA. ... This is Tolono Unity's first state-tournament appearance.
Rockridge players to watch: Two remaining members of the Rockets' 2018 state-title team — senior center fielder and lead-off hitter Lea Kendall and senior first baseman/pitcher Olivia Drish —continue to be vital contributors.
The addition of freshman pitcher/middle infielder Kendra Lewis to the roster has been key to Rockridge's perfect run. She has emerged as the ace of the staff with a 15-0 record, an 0.57 earned-run average and 137 strikeouts in 98 innings, as well as posting a .611 average with 11 doubles, seven home runs, a team-best 48 RBIs and 23 runs.
Among the sophomores making their delayed varsity debuts this spring, second baseman/pitcher Payton Brown is hitting .427 and leads the team with 10 home runs in addition to eight doubles and two triples, driving in 25 runs and scoring 36 more. For the junior class, shortstop/pitcher Lexi Hines has a team-best 13 doubles to go with seven homers, 39 RBIs, 25 runs and a .500 average. ... Hines and Brown also bolster the pitching staff with records of 4-0 and 3-0, respectively. Their batterymate, junior catcher Bailah Bognar, checks in with a .395 average, eight doubles and 21 RBIs.