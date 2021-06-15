IHSA Class 2A state softball tournament at a glance

Where and when: The Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria. Both semifinal games are this afternoon at 12:30, with the third-place game scheduled for 4 p.m. and the championship game at 5. Today's semifinal schedule: Rockridge (27-0) vs. Metropolis Massac County (24-2); Joliet Catholic (22-8) vs. Tolono Unity (25-2).

State histories: This is the ninth state appearance for Rockridge, which has advanced this far three consecutive seasons and four times in the last five seasons, a run that includes a 2A state championship in 2018 and third-place trophies in 2016 and ’19. The Rockets' other state crown came in 2005, when they brought home the Class A championship. Additionally, they have a third-place Class A finish in ’07, the final season before the current four-class system came into effect, as well as quarterfinal-round appearances in 1996, 2004 and 2006. ... By contrast, this is just the second state trip for Massac County and first since reaching the Class A quarterfinals in 1985.