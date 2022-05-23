IHSA Softball Sectionals

Class 2A Tremont Sectional
Tuesday: Brimfield-Elmwood (17-6-1) vs. Erie-Prophetstown (14-3), 4:30 p.m. Wednesday: Rockridge (30-0) vs. Tremont (19-5), 4:30 p.m. Friday: Championship, 4:30 p.m.
FYI: Owners of the second longest winning streak in IHSA with 60 straight wins and counting, Rockridge has also reeled off 10 consecutive postseason victories and has won 17 of its last 18 playoff games, the lone blemish being a 5-4 setback to Beecher in the 2019 Class 2A state semifinals. ... Winners of seven straight regional titles, the Rockets now aim for their sixth consecutive sectional championship. ... Rockridge has met the Turks in the last two sectional rounds. Last spring, the Rockets edged Tremont 4-3 in a semifinal game spread out over two days due to rain; in 2019, Rockridge rolled past the Turks 13-1 in the sectional finals. ... E-P's 6-4 win over Sherrard in the Kewanee Regional final was its second regional title; the Panthers won their only previous crown in Class A in 2000. ... E-P is now looking for its first sectional-round victory after going one-and-done in 2000, losing 8-6 to Chillicothe IVC in that year's semifinal round.
Class 1A Williamsfield Sectional
Tuesday: Biggsville West Central (27-6) vs. Sterling Newman (15-8), 4:30 p.m.; Ridgewood (25-5) vs. Peru St. Bede (18-3), 6:30 p.m. Friday: Championship, 7 p.m.
FYI: After finishing a game behind Lincoln Trail Conference champion West Central, Ridgewood captured its first regional championship on its home diamond with back-to-back 4-0 shutout wins over Morrison and LTC rival ROWVA-Williamsfield, the latter club an Elite Eight qualifier in 2021. Sophomore pitcher Mya Brown tossed a five-hitter with 11 strikeouts against R-W. ... Ridgewood split a May 12 doubleheader with West Central as they finished 16-2 in LTC play, its other league loss coming to Princeville; it has not played either Newman or St. Bede, both members of the Three Rivers Conference's East Division. ... The Spartans look to keep their run going and join the 2014 Ridgewood baseball co-op as a spring sports sectional champion.
-- Compiled by Terry Duckett