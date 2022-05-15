Illinois area softball regional outlook

CLASS 2A ROCKRIDGE REGIONAL

Today: No. 10 Orion at No. 9 Mercer County, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday: No. 1 Rockridge vs. Orion-MerCo winner, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday: No. 4 Princeton vs. No. 6 Riverdale, 4:30 p.m. Friday: Championship game, 4:30 p.m.

FYI: The host Rockets begin defense of last year's Class 2A state championship with a 28-0 record and a 58-game winning streak, which has them tied with Casey-Westfield's 1986 and '87 teams for second on the IHSA's all-time list. Going back to its 2018 2A title run, Rockridge has won 20 of its last 21 postseason games, losing only to Beecher in the '19 state semifinals. In addition to winning or sharing the Three Rivers West Division title for the fifth straight season, the Rockets have won six straight regional championships. ... An Elite Eight qualifier last spring, Riverdale (12-14) limps into the postseason having dropped four straight games. ... Mercer County (14-13) is coming off a third-place finish in the Lincoln Trail Conference and seeks its first postseason trophy. ... Orion (6-20) last took home a title in 2017.

Up next: The Rockridge Regional champion will face the winner of the Chillicothe IVC Regional a week from Wednesday in the second of two Tremont Sectional semifinal games.

CLASS 2A KEWANEE REGIONAL

Today: No. 8 Mendota at No. 7 Bureau Valley; No. 11 Spring Valley Hall at No. 5 Kewanee, both 4:30 p.m. Tuesday: No. 2 Erie-Prophetstown vs. Mendota-BV winner, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday: No. 3 Sherrard vs. Hall-Kewanee winner, 4:30 p.m. Friday: Championship game, 4:30 p.m.

FYI: Coming off its first regional title since 2004, regional host Kewanee (18-8) now looks to repeat for the first time since winning three straight plaques from 2002-04. ... By contrast, Erie-Prophetstown (12-3) is looking to get over the hump after falling short in the regional finals the last six seasons. Runners-up in the Three Rivers West with their only two conference losses coming to Rockridge, the Panthers won their only regional crown in 2000. ... Sherrard put together a solid debut season for head coach Mike Barnett by finishing 15-7; now the Tigers take aim at bringing home their first regional hardware since 2016.

Up next: The Kewanee Regional champion advances to next Tuesday's Tremont Sectional semifinals to face the winner of the Farmington Regional.

CLASS 2A ROCK FALLS REGIONAL

Today: No. 10 West Carroll at No. 7 Somonauk, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday: No. 1 Rock Falls vs. WC-Somonauk winner, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday: No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 6 Byron, 4:30 p.m. Friday: Championship game, 4:30 p.m.

FYI: The Thunder (3-19) look to snap a seven-game losing skid in this afternoon's regional opener and earn their first postseason victory since 2014. ... West Carroll's only regional title came during its run to a fourth-place finish at the 2009 Class 2A state tournament.

Up next: The Rock Falls Regional champion advances to the Richmond-Burton Sectional to meet the winner of the Genoa-Kingston Regional a week from Tuesday.

CLASS 1A ALWOOD REGIONAL

Today: No. 9 Galva at No. 7 Morrison, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday: No. 2 Ridgewood vs. Galva-Morrison winner, 4:30 p.m.; No. 3 Abingdon-Avon vs. No. 5 ROWVA-Williamsfield, 6:30 p.m. Friday: Championship game, 4:30 p.m.

FYI: Regional host Ridgewood put together its most successful season in the co-op's history by finishing 23-5; the Spartans also finished 16-2 in the Lincoln Trail Conference, just one game behind league champion Biggsville West Central (25-6, 17-1 LTC). They now look to add to that success by capturing the program's first regional championship. ... Morrison snapped a 52-game losing streak by topping Amboy 9-1 in its season opener and went on to post a 5-10 record; the Fillies last won postseason hardware in 2017, when they took third at the Class 2A state tournament. ... Likewise, Galva (3-19) won its last regional title in '17.

Up next: The AlWood Regional champion advances to the Williamsfield Sectional to face the Peru St. Bede Regional winner a week from Tuesday.

CLASS 1A PRINCEVILLE REGIONAL

Today: No. 10 Lowpoint-Washburn at No. 9 Stark County, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday: No. 2 Sterling Newman vs. LW-Stark winner, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday: No. 3 Annawan-Wethersfield vs. No. 6 Princeville, 4:30 p.m. Friday: Championship game, 4:30 p.m.

FYI: After winning just the second regional title in program history, A-W (13-8) looks for its first postseason title repeat as it opens up against a Princeville squad that it beat twice just over two weeks ago. Since those two wins, however, the Titans have dropped three of their last four games, albeit to Ridgewood and Mercer County, which finished ahead of fourth-place A-W in the LTC standings.

Up next: The winner of the Princeville Regional advances to the Williamsfield Sectional to face the West Central Regional champion in the first of next Tuesday's two semifinal games.

CLASS 1A PEARL CITY REGIONAL

Today: No. 9 Milledgeville at No. 6 Stockton-Warren, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday: No. 2 Pearl City vs. Milledgeville-Stockton winner, 4:30 p.m.; No. 3 East Dubuque vs. No. 5 Fulton, 6:30 p.m. Friday: Championship game, 4:30 p.m.

FYI: The Steamers (10-11) enjoyed success in their first year in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference, going 7-4 to finish second in the West Division. Now, they shoot for the second regional title in program history and the first since 2018, opening up against NUIC West rivals East Dubuque, which topped Fulton twice in April during an 0-7 opening stretch for the Steamers.

Up next: The Pearl City Regional winner advances to the South Beloit Sectional to face the Durand Regional champion a week from Tuesday.

— Compiled by Terry Duckett

