Teams to watch

Rockridge: The Rockets capped a 35-0 season by winning their second straight IHSA Class 2A state championship, the first time they have won back-to-back state titles. Winners of 65 straight going into the 2023 season, Rockridge has gone 64-0 over the last two years, with its last defeat coming in the '19 2A state semifinals.

Erie-Prophetstown: Finishing 15-4 last spring, the Panthers went 9-2 to finish second behind Rockridge in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division and brought home just the second regional title in program history, advancing to the 2A Tremont Sectional finals before falling 10-1 to Rockridge.

Sherrard: The Tigers enjoyed a solid season under first-year head coach Mike Barnett, going 16-8 and finishing third in the Three Rivers West at 7-4. Sherrard advanced to the 2A regional finals at Kewanee before falling 6-4 to Erie-Prophetstown.

Riverdale: An Elite Eight squad in 2021, the Rams finished 14-14 and were fourth in the TRAC West at 6-5, but came up one win short of a second straight regional title. They return plenty of talent to keep themselves in the mix in a very strong conference as well as in the postseason.

Kewanee: Following up a regional-title run in 2021, the Boilermakers remained strong with a 19-9 finish that included an 8-4 mark in the Three Rivers East Division, good for third in a tight race with champion Peru St. Bede and runner-up Princeton. Several key returners should keep the Boilers a team to reckon with in '23.

Ridgewood: The Spartans enjoyed a breakthrough campaign last spring by going 25-6, finishing second in the Lincoln Trail Conference and winning their first regional title. Ridgewood's season ended in the 1A Williamsfield Sectional semifinals with a 4-3, nine-inning loss to St. Bede, but nearly all of its starters return.

Mercer County: Finishing at 15-14 and taking third in the Lincoln Trail with a 12-8 league mark, the Golden Eagles battled eventual 2A state champion Rockridge tough in a regional semifinal on its home field, falling 6-4. Several key returns has MerCo aiming higher this spring.

Annawan-Wethersfield: Falling just one win short of winning consecutive 1A regional titles for the first time, the Titans (13-8, 9-7 LTC) have to replace one of the area's top pitchers in Daci Hier, but otherwise are strong through the lineup and look to maintain their status as conference contenders.

Players to watch

Libby Anderson, Sr. IF, Galva: Earned third-team Illinois Coaches Association Class 1A All-State honors after a 2022 season in which she batted .547 and drove in 21 runs.

Alivia Bark, Sr. SS, Riverdale: Committed to the University of Wisconsin after earning first-team ICA Class 2A All-State honors and first-team All-Three Rivers West honors with a .580 batting average that included 11 doubles, six triples, six home runs, 42 RBIs and 34 runs.

Mya Brown, Jr. P/IF/OF, Ridgewood: Earned first-team ICA All-State honors for Class 1A as well as first-team All-Lincoln Trail Conference kudos after going 14-4 with a 1.67 ERA and 244 strikeouts along with a .366 batting average, seven doubles, seven home runs, 30 RBIs, 41 runs and 16 stolen bases.

Payton Brown, Sr. 1B, Rockridge: The Illinois State University commit and ICA first-team 2A All-State pick set a single-season team record last spring by belting 17 home runs, part of a year in which she hit .528 with 20 doubles, 56 RBIs, 58 runs and 12 stolen bases.

Breckin DeLaRosa, So. C, Riverdale: Earned third-team ICA 2A All-State and second-team All-TRAC West honors in her debut season, batting .419 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 28 RBIs.

Clara Franks, Jr. IF/P, Ridgewood: Earned first-team All-Lincoln Trail honors after a 2022 season in which she batted .388 with eight doubles, 21 RBIs, 35 runs and 16 steals plus a 4-0 pitching mark.

Madi Frieden, Sr. C/1B/OF, Mercer County: Batted .574 to earn second-team ICA 2A All-State and first-team All-Lincoln Trail honors, she also belted out 15 doubles and six triples, driving in 28 runs and scoring 51 with 27 stolen bases.

Aylah Jones, Sr. P/OF, Erie-Prophetstown: A second-team ICA 2A All-State and unanimous first-team All-TRAC West pick after going 14-4 with a 1.38 ERA and 164 strikeouts in '22 in addition to a .327 average and 22 runs.

Lainey Kunert, So. OF, Orion: Was a third-team ICA 2A All-State pick as a freshman after batting .425 with six doubles and 22 runs.

Kendra Lewis, Jr. P/IF, Rockridge: Already committed to the University of Wisconsin, Lewis is 42-0 in her prep career, including last year's 25-0 showing that included a 1.07 ERA and 228 strikeouts. The ICA first-team 2A All-State honoree also batted .434 with 18 doubles, four home runs, 35 RBIs and 30 runs scored.

Kori Needham, Sr. OF, Rockridge: A unanimous first-team All-Three Rivers West pick like teammates Brown and Lewis and a second-team ICA All-Stater, Needham batted .384 with nine doubles, nine home runs, 37 RBIs and 38 runs.

Teagan Nees, Sr. 2B, Sherrard: A third-team ICA 2A All-State pick and first-team All-TRAC West honor in 2022 after batting .402 with six doubles, 39 runs and 14 stolen bases.

Makaela Salisbury, Sr. P/IF, Kewanee: The first-team All-Three Rivers East standout put together a strong all-around season in 2022, going 9-2 and batting .371 with six doubles, 19 RBIs and 31 runs scored.

McKensey Stontz, Sr. OF, Kewanee: Named third-team ICA 2A All-State and first-team All-Three Rivers East, batted .427 with seven doubles, 10 home runs, 36 RBIs and 36 runs last season.

— Compiled by Terry Duckett