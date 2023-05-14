CLASS 2A PROPHETSTOWN REGIONAL

Monday: No. 10 Alleman (3-16) at No. 9 Orion (7-23), 4:30 p.m. Tuesday: No. 2 Sherrard (18-9) vs. Alleman/Orion winner, 4:30 p.m.; No. 3 Riverdale (20-7) vs. No. 5 Erie-Prophetstown (8-14), 6:30 p.m. Friday: Championship, 5 p.m.

FYI: Monday's first-round play-in game at Orion High School will mark the first meeting this spring between the Chargers and the Pioneers... Seeking its first regional crown since 2016, Sherrard has faced all of the other clubs here, topping Alleman once and sweeping both E-P and Orion in Three Rivers West Division play while splitting a pair of Riverdale... The Tigers finished 9-3 in league play, edging the Rams by a game for second place... E-P won its second regional title last year and reached the 2A sectional finals, while Riverdale won its third regional crown in 2021, advancing to the 2A Elite Eight... Orion last won a regional plaque in 2017; Alleman's last title came in 2018.

CLASS 2A PRINCETON REGIONAL

Monday (both 4:30 p.m.): No. 8 Mendota (5-15) at No. 7 Princeton (7-13); No. 11 Spring Valley Hall (1-23) at No. 6 Bureau Valley (13-12). Tuesday: No. 1 Rockridge (31-1) vs. Mendota/Princeton winner, 4:30 p.m.. Wednesday: No. 4 Kewanee (15-7) vs. Hall/BV winner, 4:30 p.m. Friday: Championship, 4:30 p.m.

FYI: Since having its IHSA record 73-game winning streak snapped earlier this season, Rockridge has gone on another lengthy victory skein, reeling off 23 straight wins going into its postseason opener... This past weekend, Rockridge senior third baseman Payton Brown belted her 24th home run to tie the IHSA single-season mark set by Goreville's Taylor Odom in 2012 and matched by Schaumburg's Elaine Walker in 2015... Additionally, the Rockets have won or shared the Three Rivers West title six straight years, winning it outright five times and having won 62 straight conference games... Rockridge has another long streak going in postseason play with 16 straight wins and victories in 23 of its last 24 playoff games. The Rockets look to extend their regional-title run to eight in a row... For its part, Three Rivers East runner-up Kewanee is shooting for its second regional title in three years after going from 2005-20 without any hardware.

CLASS 2A BRIMFIELD REGIONAL

Monday: No. 9 Monmouth-Roseville (5-17) at No. 6 Farmington (9-12-1), 4:30 p.m. Tuesday: No. 2 Mercer County (24-7) vs. Mon-Rose/Farmington winner, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday: No. 3 Brimfield-Elmwood (17-2) vs. No. 5 Chillicothe IVC (17-7), 4:30 p.m. Friday: Championship, 4:30 p.m.

FYI: MerCo was denied the outright Lincoln Trail Conference title after being swept 7-4 and 6-5 by Knoxville this past Saturday to finish 16-4 in the league, one game behind Ridgewood. The Golden Eagles now look to redeem themselves by bringing home the program's first postseason hardware, having previously advanced no farther than the regional championship game.

CLASS 2A ROCK FALLS REGIONAL

Monday: No. 11 West Carroll (1-22) at No. 8 Byron (5-13), 4:30 p.m. Tuesday: No. 2 Rock Falls (25-5) vs. WC/Byron winner, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday: No. 3 Poplar Grove North Boone (22-4) vs. No. 5 Stillman Valley (13-13), 4:30 p.m. Friday: Championship, 4:30 p.m.

FYI: Having won its only previous regional title in 2009, a year in which it took fourth at the 2A state tournament, West Carroll faces an uphill battle as it meets Byron for the first time this year; the Thunder have lost 14 straight since a 12-10 win over Pecatonica on Apr. 3.

CLASS 1A WEST PRAIRIE REGIONAL

Monday: No. 11 United (1-20-1) at No. 10 Sciota West Prairie (5-14), 4:30 p.m. Tuesday: No. 2 Abingdon-Avon (17-12) vs. United/WP winner, 4 p.m. Wednesday: No. 3 Ridgewood (24-5) vs. No. 8 Bushnell-Prairie City (5-16), 4 p.m. Friday: Championship, 4:30 p.m.

FYI: After taking a major step last spring by winning its first regional softball championship, Ridgewood made another stride in 2023 by taking home its first Lincoln Trail Conference crown. The Spartans posted a 17-3 league mark to edge Mercer County by a game for first place, including two-game sweeps of LTC rivals Abingdon-Avon and United.

CLASS 1A WETHERSFIELD REGIONAL

Monday: No. 10 Varna Midland (0-27) at No. 9 Lowpoint-Washburn (2-17), 4:30 p.m. Tuesday: No. 1 Peru St. Bede (21-7) vs. Midland/L-W winner, 4 p.m. Wednesday: No. 4 Annawan-Wethersfield (16-13) vs. No. 7 Stark County (8-19-1), 4 p.m. Saturday: Championship, 11 a.m. Note: All games will be played at Howes Park in Annawan.

FYI: The host A-W Titans topped Stark County twice in Lincoln Trail, sweeping an Apr. 8 conference twinbill by a combined score of 28-2. That was part of a seven-game winning streak that followed an 0-4 start... A-W finished the regular season strong with a 14-3 win over Peoria Christian to snap a four-game losing streak... The Titans' previous regional titles came in 2011 and '21.

CLASS 1A STOCKTON REGIONAL

Monday: No. 10 River Ridge-Scales Mound (7-17) at No. 8 East Dubuque (8-16), 4:30 p.m. Wednesday: No. 2 Fulton (14-8) vs. RR-SM/East Dubuque winner, 4:30 p.m.; No. 3 Warren-Stockton (14-6) vs. No. 6 Galena (12-9), 6:30 p.m. Friday: Championship, 4:30 p.m.

FYI: In Derek Germann's first season as Fulton's head coach, the Steamers enjoyed tremendous success in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference's West Division, going 9-1 to capture the league crown. Seeking its first regional title since taking its first crown in 2018, Fulton looks to get back on track after dropping its final three games of the regular season.

CLASS 1A NEWMAN REGIONAL

Monday: No. 8 Amboy (6-13) at No. 6 Henry-Senachwine (11-11), 4:30 p.m. Wednesday: No. 2 Morrison (16-9) vs. Amboy/Henry winner, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday: No. 3 Sterling Newman (12-9) vs. No. 5 Granville Putnam County (15-8), 4:30 p.m. Saturday: Championship, 10 a.m.

FYI: Morrison posted its first winning season since 2017, which is also the last year the Fillies won regional hardware as they shared that season's Three Rivers West title with Rockridge, then went on to place third at the 2A state tournament... Of the other teams here, Morrison scored regular-season wins over Amboy and traditional rival Newman.